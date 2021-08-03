Saudi runner qualifies to semi-final of 400m race in Tokyo Olympics

Saudi runner Mazen al-Yassmin has qualified to the semi-final of the 400m race in the Tokyo Olympics, according to Saudi Press Agency SPA.

For al-Yassmin, who achieved first place in his group in the first round with a time of 45.16 seconds, it was also his best sprint in his career, setting a new personal record in the race.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The event was held at the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital, in the presence of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic Committee, Prince Nawwaf bin Mohammad bin Abdullah, deputy president of the Saudi Athletic Federation, and Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz, vice president of the Saudi Olympic Committee.

The Saudi runner is one of 33 athletes representing the Kingdom at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

They include Tahani al-Qahtani, one of two Saudi female Olympians in Tokyo, who was drawn into the women’s Judo event in the 78 kilograms category in the round 32.

Read more:

Saudi Olympic team confirms Judoka Tahani al-Qahtani to face Israeli athlete in Tokyo

Qatar’s Fares Elbakh wins country’s first ever Olympics gold medal

New Zealand’s Hubbard makes history as first transgender Olympian, but exits early