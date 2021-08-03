.
Saudi runner qualifies to semi-final of 400m race in Tokyo Olympics

Saudi Arabia's Mazen Moutan Al Yassin (2R) crosses the finish line to win ahead of second-placed Belgium's Kevin Borlee (R), third-placed Switzerland's Ricky Petrucciani (2L) and South Africa's Zakithi Nene in the men's 400m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Saudi Arabia's Mazen Moutan Al Yassin (2R) crosses the finish line to win ahead of second-placed Belgium's Kevin Borlee (R), third-placed Switzerland's Ricky Petrucciani (2L) and South Africa's Zakithi Nene in the men's 400m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Saudi runner qualifies to semi-final of 400m race in Tokyo Olympics

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Saudi runner Mazen al-Yassmin has qualified to the semi-final of the 400m race in the Tokyo Olympics, according to Saudi Press Agency SPA.

For al-Yassmin, who achieved first place in his group in the first round with a time of 45.16 seconds, it was also his best sprint in his career, setting a new personal record in the race.

The event was held at the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital, in the presence of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic Committee, Prince Nawwaf bin Mohammad bin Abdullah, deputy president of the Saudi Athletic Federation, and Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz, vice president of the Saudi Olympic Committee.

The Saudi runner is one of 33 athletes representing the Kingdom at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

They include Tahani al-Qahtani, one of two Saudi female Olympians in Tokyo, who was drawn into the women’s Judo event in the 78 kilograms category in the round 32.

