UAE warns of jail, one mln dirham fine for acquiring porn involving kids

Glasses placed on a desk with a computer monitor in the background. (Unsplash)

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has warned of jail and a fine of up to one million dirhams for acquiring pornographic materials involving juveniles, accoridng to a statement released by the country's Public Prosecution.

The country’s Public Prosecution explained that, under Article 18 of Federal-Decree Law 5 of 2012 on Combatting Cybercrimes, whoever has deliberately acquired pornographic materials involving juveniles by using an electronic information system or computer network or electronic website or any information technology means shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of at least six months and a fine not less than AED 150,000 and not more than AED 1 million.

These posts are a part of the Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to heighten legal culture and awareness among members of the public.

Pornography involving juveniles means any photographs, recordings, drawings or others which arouses sex organs or any actual, virtual or simulated sexual acts with a juvenile under eighteen years of age.

