.
.
.
.
Language

Britain, US united in condemnation of Iran’s attack on tanker: British FM

Ships including the Mercer Street, an Israeli-managed oil tanker are seen off Fujairah Port in United Arab Emirates, August 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Ships including the Mercer Street, an Israeli-managed oil tanker are seen off Fujairah Port in United Arab Emirates, August 3, 2021. (Reuters)

Britain, US united in condemnation of Iran’s attack on tanker: British FM

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said he and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken were united in their condemnation of Iran’s attack last week on the tanker Mercer Street off the coast of Oman, having spoken to his American counterpart on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I spoke to @SecBlinken about the situation & need for Iran to stop its destabilizing behavior,” Raab said on Twitter. “We continue to work together to protect international peace & security,” he added.

Tehran has denied any involvement in Thursday’s attack on the Mercer Street - a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime. Two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed.

Read more:

Iran-backed forces believed to have seized tanker off Fujairah: Maritime sources

Oman confirms Asphalt Princess Tanker involved in hijacking incident

US says response to deadly tanker attack ‘forthcoming’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots
All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose
Top Content
Saudi Arabia allows citizens from 49 countries to apply for e-visa: Full list Saudi Arabia allows citizens from 49 countries to apply for e-visa: Full list
UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA
Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia
Iran-backed forces believed to have seized tanker off Fujairah: Maritime sources Iran-backed forces believed to have seized tanker off Fujairah: Maritime sources
UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for public sector UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for public sector
Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More