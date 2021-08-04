Britain, US united in condemnation of Iran’s attack on tanker: British FM

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said he and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken were united in their condemnation of Iran’s attack last week on the tanker Mercer Street off the coast of Oman, having spoken to his American counterpart on Wednesday.

“I spoke to @SecBlinken about the situation & need for Iran to stop its destabilizing behavior,” Raab said on Twitter. “We continue to work together to protect international peace & security,” he added.

Tehran has denied any involvement in Thursday’s attack on the Mercer Street - a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime. Two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed.

