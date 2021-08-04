UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for public sector

The United Arab Emirates announced a holiday on August 12 for public sector employees to mark the Hijri New Year.

“Hijri New Year Holiday - carried over - for the year 1443 in the Federal Government will be on Thursday, August 12,” the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources said on Twitter.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hijri New Year Holiday - carried over - for the year 1443 in the Federal Government will be on Thursday, August 12 pic.twitter.com/ZDtd3arnmQ — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) August 4, 2021

The holiday, which falls on a Thursday, will allow public sector employees to enjoy a three-day weekend.

Officials have yet to announced whether private sector employees will also have a day off on August 12.

The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year and is the day on which the year count is incremented.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque intensifies sanitation efforts ahead of Umrah season

Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20

In pictures: Heartwarming scenes of pilgrims performing Hajj amid COVID-19