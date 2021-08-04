.
.
.
.
Language

UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for public sector

A worshipper leaves a mosque following players in the emirate of Sharjah after the United Arab Emirates reopened places of worship. (AFP)
A worshipper leaves a mosque following players in the emirate of Sharjah after the United Arab Emirates reopened places of worship. (AFP)

UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for public sector

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates announced a holiday on August 12 for public sector employees to mark the Hijri New Year.

“Hijri New Year Holiday - carried over - for the year 1443 in the Federal Government will be on Thursday, August 12,” the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources said on Twitter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The holiday, which falls on a Thursday, will allow public sector employees to enjoy a three-day weekend.

Officials have yet to announced whether private sector employees will also have a day off on August 12.

The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year and is the day on which the year count is incremented.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque intensifies sanitation efforts ahead of Umrah season

Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20

In pictures: Heartwarming scenes of pilgrims performing Hajj amid COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Return to ‘normal’ after COVID-19 brings ‘re-entry anxiety’ for UAE workers: Experts Return to ‘normal’ after COVID-19 brings ‘re-entry anxiety’ for UAE workers: Experts
Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts
Top Content
UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA
Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia
Iran-backed forces believed to have seized tanker off Fujairah: Maritime sources Iran-backed forces believed to have seized tanker off Fujairah: Maritime sources
Saudi Arabia allows citizens from 49 countries to apply for e-visa: Full list Saudi Arabia allows citizens from 49 countries to apply for e-visa: Full list
UAE allows entry of vaccinated residents traveling from Pakistan, India, others UAE allows entry of vaccinated residents traveling from Pakistan, India, others
Singapore PM warns Washington against hard-line views toward China Singapore PM warns Washington against hard-line views toward China
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More