General view of Bluewaters Island and the Dubai Eye, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Mohammed Nasim)
UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday for all private sector employees

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates announced that August 12 will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the country, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

“MOHRE announces Thursday, 12th August as a paid leave for employees in the private sector on the occasion of the Hijri New Year, 1443. We wish you a Happy New Hijri Year,” the ministry announced on Wednesday on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UAE said all public sector employees would have a day off on August 12 as well.

The holiday, which falls on a Thursday, will allow public and private sector employees to enjoy a three-day weekend.

The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year and is the day on which the year count is incremented.

