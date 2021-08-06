.
Houthi gunmen kill Yemeni university professor after he requested salary increase

Mohammed Ali Naeem was reportedly killed by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis. (Twitter)

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

An armed Houthi militia reportedly killed a Yemeni university professor hours after he had requested for the Houthi government to distribute and increase salaries, Al Hadath news reported on Thursday.

Mohammed Ali Naeem was the engineering department director and a professor of architecture at the Sanaa University, in the capital of Yemen.

Naeem was reportedly shot and killed as he was leaving a friend’s house by Iran-backed militia, however, the Houthis soon after released a video of an alleged suspect claiming to have killed the professor due to a “personal matter” and an “old dispute on Facebook.”

In the video tweeted by Al Hadath, a man named Fouad Hussein Solih says he followed Naeem after seeing him in the street by coincidence. He then waited for him “outside of the victim’s home… or his friend’s house, whatever.”


Solih continues saying he shot and killed the professor when he came outside.

“I took out my gun when he came out, I exited my vehicle and shot him, then got back in my vehicle and left,” the alleged suspect said the video.

He claims to have shot Naeem three times before driving away.

The Iran-backed Houthis regularly abduct or kill those who speak out against them or the living conditions, including activists and the general public.

Naeem, as well as thousands of Yemeni public employees, have not received their salaries since the end of 2016, when the Houthis stopped the payments after Yemen’s central bank was moved out of Sanaa by the internationally recognized government.


The UN Human Rights Council and other human rights groups have condemned the abuses committed by the Houthi militia for years. These abuses include arrests, detentions, denial of humanitarian access and murders.

In April, Yemeni model and actress Entisar al-Hammadi was kidnapped by Iran-backed militias near the capital Sanaa, activists said on social media.

Last year, Houthi militias reportedly beat a pregnant woman to death in front of her four children during a house raid to arrest her husband.

