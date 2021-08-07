UAE commends ‘pivotal role’ played by Saudi Arabia in achieving stability in Yemen

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the appointment of Hans Grundberg as Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen, stressing its support for all efforts aimed at finding a political solution to end the Yemeni crisis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation commended the pivotal role played by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in achieving stability and security for Yemen, stressing its support for all efforts made by the Kingdom to enhance prospects for peace and stability in Yemen and the region,” the statement added.

The ministry has also renewed the UAE’s commitment to stand by the brotherly Yemeni people and support their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity, within the framework of its policy supporting everything that achieves the interests of the peoples of the region.

