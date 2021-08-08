.
Man arrested trying to flee the UAE after stabbing two people

A man walks past the Ras al-Khaimah International Airport in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (AP)
Crime

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Police in the United Arab Emirates arrested a man who stabbed two people and was attempting to flee the country through Ras al-Khaimah International Airport.

The man was spotted in the airport with bloodstains on his shirt planning to board an international flight.

The stabbing took place after an argument erupted over an unpaid loan, according to The National.

Both of the victims were reportedly badly injured and taken to a hospital in the northern emirate.

Ras al-Khaimah Police did not identify the three men other than saying that they were of an Asian nationality.

The airport operates direct flights to India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, as well as Egypt, Bulgaria, and domestic airports.

Major general Ali bin Alwan, commander-in-chief of Ras al-Khaimah Police, said in a statement that the force will “deal firmly with everyone who thinks of tampering with the security of the homeland and the safety of citizens and residents.”

