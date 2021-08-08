Two Saudi women appointed to top senior roles within the Two Holy Mosques presidency

For the first time in its history, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has appointed two women to join its top leadership positions to join as assistants to the presidency.

The announcement was made on Sunday by Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais who appointed Dr. Al-Anoud al-Aboud and Dr. Fatima al-Rashoud to the position as assistants, in addition to naming several other women in other top leadership roles.

The top roles with women being assigned now include assistants to the general president, and assistant agents in various developmental disciplines.

The body also announced a new restructuring among its ranks and departments, to include four assistants to the president, a number of advisors to the presidency, and a number of assistant agents.

Dr. al-Rashoud was appointed as assistant to the president for women's affairs and advisor to the general president, and Dr. al-Aboud was appointed as assistant to the general president for women's development affairs.

The Presidency announced it also intends to train 320 Saudi female employees, after it announced the launch of the training program entitled "Hayyak" to raise the quality of women's reception in the Two Holy Mosques.

Last August, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques appointed 10 women to senior leadership positions within its ranks. At the time, the presidency said that the appointment of female leaders was directed by al-Sudais “in an effort to raise the level of work in the presidency and to invest in qualified national cadres.”

The body in charge of the affairs of the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina indicated that the appointments were made across various departments and roles, whether directive, advisory, developmental, administrative, linguistic, technical, engineering, administrative, supervisory or in service.