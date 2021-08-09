.
.
.
.
Language

Riyadh police arrest eight people linked to 100 fraudulent transactions

Saudi policemen manning a checkpoint on King Fahd road in the capital Riyadh. (File photo: AFP)

Riyadh police arrest eight people linked to 100 fraudulent transactions

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Police in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh arrested eight people linked to around 100 fraudulent online transactions by impersonating government entities and financial agencies from outside the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Gazette newspaper.

The eight people arrested – made up of three Saudi nationals, three Egyptians, one Indian and Pakistani – were part of the gang that were involved in the criminal activities.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Saudi Gazette newspaper quoted Maj. Khaled al-Kraidis, the spokesman of Riyadh police, as saying that the arrested individuals carried out around 100 frauds through electronic platforms, impersonating government entities and financial agencies operating from outside the Kingdom.

“Members of this gang were involved in publishing bogus ads of investments and share transactions and that is in cooperation with suspects operating from outside the Kingdom. It was found that they arranged SIM cards using 1,300 fake names for contact. They also used bank accounts for depositing and transferring money that they managed to get hold of from the victims. The culprits were handed over to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures against them,” the Saudi Gazette newspaper quoted al-Kraidis as saying.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded $1.3 mln Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded $1.3 mln
‘When Messi cries, we all cry:’ Star addresses reports he’s leaving FC Barcelona ‘When Messi cries, we all cry:’ Star addresses reports he’s leaving FC Barcelona
Saudi Arabia will receive Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad starting Aug 9: SPA Saudi Arabia will receive Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad starting Aug 9: SPA
Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion
Saudi Arabia’s health ministry denies approving Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines Saudi Arabia’s health ministry denies approving Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines
Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More