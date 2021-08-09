Riyadh police arrest eight people linked to 100 fraudulent transactions

Police in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh arrested eight people linked to around 100 fraudulent online transactions by impersonating government entities and financial agencies from outside the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Gazette newspaper.

The eight people arrested – made up of three Saudi nationals, three Egyptians, one Indian and Pakistani – were part of the gang that were involved in the criminal activities.

The Saudi Gazette newspaper quoted Maj. Khaled al-Kraidis, the spokesman of Riyadh police, as saying that the arrested individuals carried out around 100 frauds through electronic platforms, impersonating government entities and financial agencies operating from outside the Kingdom.

“Members of this gang were involved in publishing bogus ads of investments and share transactions and that is in cooperation with suspects operating from outside the Kingdom. It was found that they arranged SIM cards using 1,300 fake names for contact. They also used bank accounts for depositing and transferring money that they managed to get hold of from the victims. The culprits were handed over to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures against them,” the Saudi Gazette newspaper quoted al-Kraidis as saying.