Saudi Arabia intercepts two explosive Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushait

Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones
The latest attack on the southern city of Khamis Mushait comes more than a week after a hostile attempt by the Iran-backed Houthis to attack a Saudi commercial vessel with a drone was thwarted.

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted and destroyed two explosive drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition said early on Monday.

“The Houthi militia deliberately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure. We are dealing with the threats firmly to protect civilians from hostile attacks,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

Top Houthi negotiator says militia will not meet with new UN Yemen envoy Gulf Top Houthi negotiator says militia will not meet with new UN Yemen envoy

The latest attack on the southern city of Khamis Mushait comes more than a week after a hostile attempt by the Iran-backed Houthis to attack a Saudi commercial vessel with a drone was thwarted.

The Yemeni government, backed by Saudi Arabia, has repeatedly expressed its willingness to see an end to the yearslong war, which has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in the world.

But the Houthis have refused to engage in ceasefire talks. The Houthis have rejected a meeting with the UN special envoy for Yemen, escalated an offensive on one of the final government strongholds in the north of Yemen and continuously attack Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones and missiles.

