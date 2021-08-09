Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion

With less than two months to go, Saudi Arabia is preparing to welcome the world to its state-of-the-art pavilion at the landmark Expo 2020 Dubai– the first in the Arab region - set to take place in October 2021.

At the Saudi Pavilion – the second largest after the UAE’s – visitors will be able to encounter a 68 square-meter, curved LED screen greets visitors as they embark on a technology-enabled journey through five ecosystems, hinting at the Kingdom’s natural spaces, beautiful coasts, vast deserts, surrounding seas, and high mountains.

The journey will walk through the flora of al-Bardani Valley in Asir Region to the mighty mountains of Tabuk, and from the dunes of the Empty Quarter in southeastern Saudi to the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea.

Visitors to the Saudi Pavilion will then experience 14 cultural landmarks along an escalator ride. These include acclaimed UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as At-Turaif District in Ad-Diriyah, Hegra Archaeological Site in AlUla, Historic Jeddah, Rock Art in the Hail Region, and al-Ahsa Oasis.

Through an audiovisual guide, guests can explore 23 other destinations, including world-leading giga-projects which are rewriting the possibilities of sustainable development such as Qiddiya, Diriyah Gate, and King Salman Park.

Following this, visitors will enter ‘Vision,’ a one-of-a-kind art exhibition curated by celebrated Saudi artists. Highlights include a 30-meter floating virtual sphere and a bespoke interactive floor.

Finally, the pavilion will take visitors through the ‘Discovery Center’, where an innovative platform will connect leaders from around the world to forge exciting partnerships and discuss investment opportunities, visualized through an interactive digital map of Saudi Arabia.

People, opportunity, nature, and heritage are the four pillars that anchor the visitor experience of the Kingdom’s 13,000 square-meter pavilion: an adventure woven into one of the most sustainable structures at Expo 2020 Dubai.

It has been awarded the LEED Platinum certification by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), the highest internationally recognized sustainability rating in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

In addition, the pavilion holds three Guinness World Records: the largest interactive lighting floor with around 8,000 LED lights, the longest interactive water feature at more than 32 meters, and the largest LED interactive digital mirror screen at 1302.5 square meters.

Despite the unexpected postponement of Expo 2020 Dubai due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent movement restrictions, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion team has been working tirelessly to welcome millions of visitors to the pavilion at the World Expo set to run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

The World Expo will showcase innovations from around in the world under the event’s themes of sustainability, mobility, and opportunity.

