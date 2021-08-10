Authorities arrest 207 people over corruption in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption authority has arrested 207 people in the last month from various government ministries.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The citizens and residents are accused of being involved in bribery, abuse of office, abuse of power, and forgery.

They allegedly carried out these crimes while employed in posts in the defense, interior, national guard, health, justice, municipal, rural affairs and housing, environment, water and agriculture, education, commerce, human resources and social development, and media ministries.

The Kingdom’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced the arrests on its official Twitter channel on Tuesday.

In the last month, 461 people were also investigated by Nazaha during 878 oversight visits.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been at the forefront of an anti-corruption campaign since being appointed in 2017.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption

Saudi Arabia arrests 32 in corruption case worth $3 billion

Saudi Arabia initiates 11 criminal cases against government employees over corruption