Dubai Airports heads for 11 busy days, expecting to handle a million passengers

The Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest , is expecting to handle more than a million passengers over the next 11 days (August 12-22) with daily peaks averaging 100,000 passengers during weekends.



Dubai Airports has urged travelers to stay abreast of the latest travel regulations and plan their journeys as the airport is preparing for what could be the hub’s busiest weekends so far this year.



The surge is the outcome of a coinciding of the seasonal peak at the end of the summer holidays when families travel back to the UAE with recent changes in travel regulations for the UAE affecting several countries.



The UAE recently eased travel regulations for inbound and transit passengers from several Asian and African countries including India, while the UK upgraded the UAE to its ‘Amber’ list of countries opening quarantine-free travel for certain category of travelers.



"We are prepared, and we are doing everything we can to make sure that passengers have a safe and smooth experience at Dubai Airports. But given the recent changes in travel requirements, which can often differ depending on the starting point and the destination of a journey, passengers can make a big difference to their airport experience by following a few simple rules and tips,” said Essa Al Shamsi, Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports.



"Considering that volume of passengers will be significantly higher in the arrivals area during this period, it is important that meeters and greeters do not congest the road in the terminal forecourt and that they pick up their arriving friends and family in comfort by using the car park or valet service," he added.

