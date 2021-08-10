.
.
.
.
In this photograph made on Thursday, May 10, 2012, foreign tourists visit a Nabataean tombs complex in the desert archaeological site of Madain Saleh, in Al Ula city, 1043 km (648 miles) northwest of the capital Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: AP)

Saudi Arabia documents 14 archaeological sites of historical heritage

Jennufer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Saudi Heritage Authority has announced the registration and documentation of 14 archeological sites representing significant historical heritage of the Kingdom in the second quarter of 2021.

The sites, located in Riyadh, Qassim, Tabuk and al-Jouf will be added to the list of the national register in its latest update.

The Authority also seeks to register them in the National Antiquities Register and digital maps so that they can be managed, protected, and preserved effectively.

The registered sites are represented in a number of stone structures, various tools, inscriptions, rock and art paintings that date back from the post-Neolithic period, fragments of green-glazed pottery dating back from the early Islamic period, and stone objects from the late Acholian period.

Of all registered sites, the largest share of sites registered was from the Qassim region with six sites. Riyadh and Tabuk regions come second with three sites in each region, and followed by Al-Jouf with two registered sites.

Overall, the Authority had registered 642 archaeological sites during the first quarter of this year, bringing the total number of discovered archeological sites to 8,176 sites.

