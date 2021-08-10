.
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions

Pilgrims keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform farewell Tawaf around the holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, after completing their extended Haj, Haj Al Kabeer, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that it will grant domestic Umrah permits to pilgrims aged 12-18 years old who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a statement.

The ministry said it has so far granted more than 13,000 permits for those in the 12-18 age group so far as the Umrah pilgrimage season kicked off on Monday.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdul-Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, said the issuance of permits for Umrah will be through the two “Umrah” “Eatmarna” mobile apps.

“His Excellency indicated that the ministry worked, in coordination with other concerned authorities, before the start of the Umrah season 1443 AH, to put in place executive mechanisms and create a safe and easy environment for the pilgrims throughout their journey to achieve security, safety and health, calling for the need to adhere to the organizational plans and health procedures established by the ministry in cooperation with the competent authorities for the safety of the pilgrims and those serving them and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and its variants,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca confirmed it has completed organizational procedures at the Holy Grand Mosque as it prepares to receive Umrah pilgrims from outside the Kingdom, the body in charge of the Holy sites confirmed.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of Two Holy Mosques said it has prepared special routes for organizing the entry, exit, tawaf (circumambulation) and sa’ee (running back and forth between Safa and Marwa) of the holy site.

Saudi Arabia has been preparing for an influx of travelers as the country plans to welcome pilgrims performing Umrah from August 9.

