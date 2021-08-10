.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Foreign Minister, US counterpart discuss Iran, regional developments

During the call, the two diplomats reviewed the strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and the US and ways to enhance them in all fields.
During the call, the two diplomats reviewed the strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and the US and ways to enhance them in all fields.

Saudi Foreign Minister, US counterpart discuss Iran, regional developments

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has made a phone call to his US counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

“During the call, the two diplomats reviewed the strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and the US and ways to enhance them in all fields, in addition to discussing the most prominent developments in the region,” SPA reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A statement from Blinken’s office said the two discussed regional security and the “Iranian attack on the M/V Mercer Street in the Arabian Sea.”

“They also discussed other regional issues, bolstering security cooperation, Saudi support for a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen and the need for immediate steps to mitigate Yemen’s humanitarian crisis,” the statement read. Blinken also “emphasized the need for progress on human rights.”

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion
Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report
Vaccine-resistant lambda COVID-19 variant appears in US Vaccine-resistant lambda COVID-19 variant appears in US
Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport
The world’s top five richest footballers in 2021 The world’s top five richest footballers in 2021
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More