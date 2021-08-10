Saudi Foreign Minister, US counterpart discuss Iran, regional developments

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has made a phone call to his US counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

“During the call, the two diplomats reviewed the strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and the US and ways to enhance them in all fields, in addition to discussing the most prominent developments in the region,” SPA reported.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A statement from Blinken’s office said the two discussed regional security and the “Iranian attack on the M/V Mercer Street in the Arabian Sea.”

“They also discussed other regional issues, bolstering security cooperation, Saudi support for a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen and the need for immediate steps to mitigate Yemen’s humanitarian crisis,” the statement read. Blinken also “emphasized the need for progress on human rights.”