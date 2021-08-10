.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen

  • Font
A picture taken on Aug. 3, 2021 shows the Israeli-linked Japanese-owned tanker MT Mercer Street, off the port of the Gulf Emirate of Fujairah. (AFP)
A picture taken on Aug. 3, 2021 shows the Israeli-linked Japanese-owned tanker MT Mercer Street, off the port of the Gulf Emirate of Fujairah. (AFP)

Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen

Stroul voiced concern over the “very sizable US population” in Saudi Arabia that is at risk because of the Iran-backed Houthi attacks.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A senior Pentagon official said Tuesday that the drone attack on the Mercer Street tanker came from Yemen.

Asked if reports were accurate that the attack originated from Yemen with Iranian-produced drones, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dana Stroul said: “Yes, I can confirm the reports.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Speaking to a Senate hearing on US security assistance in the Middle East, Stroul added: “This was an Iran-backed, one-way drone attack on the Mercer Street.”

“What we see … is Iranian arming and funding of terrorist groups, non-state actors and militias across the region, all of which aims to undermine the governments and the partners that we want to work with, terrorize civilians, and prevent them from achieving stability,” Stroul said.

“We have seen more attacks from the Houthis launched at Saudi Arabia this year than we have for several prior years,” the Pentagon official said. “Iran is increasing the lethality and complexity of both the equipment and the knowledge it transfers to the Houthis so that they can attack Saudis and civilians.”

Stroul voiced concern over the “very sizable US population” in Saudi Arabia that is at risk because of the Iran-backed Houthi attacks.

Read more: US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion
Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report
Vaccine-resistant lambda COVID-19 variant appears in US Vaccine-resistant lambda COVID-19 variant appears in US
Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport
Emirates releases video to address ‘real or fake’ questions over Burj Khalifa ad Emirates releases video to address ‘real or fake’ questions over Burj Khalifa ad
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More