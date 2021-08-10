UAE provides urgent aid to Greece amid catastrophic wildfires

The United Arab Emirates, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), is providing urgent aid to support those affected by wildfires in Greece.

The UAE also assisted the efforts aimed at suppressing the fires, by deploying a helicopter to contain the wildfires on the borders of the Greek capital, Athens.

In a few hours, an Emirati aircraft loaded with food, health supplies, children’s food supplements and firefighting materials, such as firefighting clothing, pumps, water hoses and relevant accessories, will leave the country to Greece, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The fire on Mount Parnitha on the outskirts of Athens has forced the evacuation of thousands of people since late Thursday, with emergency crews facing winds and high temperatures as they battle to contain it.

Dr Mohammed Ateeq al-Falahi, ERC secretary-general, said: “This support highlights the UAE’s keenness to reduce the impact of the natural disaster taking place in Greece, as well as its unlimited solidarity with victims.”

Some of the aid materials and equipment was provided by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), he added, while pointing out that phase one of the campaign will focus on providing firefighting materials and shelter requirements, to be followed by other phases that will provide for the various needs of the Greek population.

The ERC is closely monitoring the humanitarian conditions in Greece and is working in coordination with relevant authorities to offer the best services to those affected by the disaster, he concluded.

