.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

‘Hamedi was robbed of a gold medal’: Karate league offers Saudi full-contact rematch

  • Font
Sajad Ganjzadeh of Iran, left, is injured while competing against Tareg Hamedi of Saudi Arabia in their men's kumite +75kg gold medal bout for karate at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP)
Sajad Ganjzadeh of Iran, left, is injured while competing against Tareg Hamedi of Saudi Arabia in their men's kumite +75kg gold medal bout for karate at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP)

‘Hamedi was robbed of a gold medal’: Karate league offers Saudi full-contact rematch

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Full-contact league Karate Combat has offered Saudi fighter Tarek Hamedi a rematch against Iranian Sajad Ganjzadeh after the latter took home an Olympic gold in a controversial match that saw Hamedi disqualified.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 23-year-old Saudi karateka delivered a high kick to Ganjzadeh’s neck in the men’s over-75kg final in Tokyo.

Ganjzadeh had to be removed from the arena on a stretcher, but was awarded the gold when officials disqualified Hamedi.

“Hamedi was ahead on points when he threw that beautifully-timed kick. It should have won him the match,” said Karate Combat president Adam Kovacs in a statement.

“Instead he got disqualified because Olympic karate rules are semi-contact and you are penalized for using excessive force.”

Tarek Hamedi of Saudi Arabia, right, reacts as medical personnel attend to Sajad Ganjzadeh of Iran after he was injured in their men's kumite +75kg gold medal bout for karate at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP)
Tarek Hamedi of Saudi Arabia, right, reacts as medical personnel attend to Sajad Ganjzadeh of Iran after he was injured in their men's kumite +75kg gold medal bout for karate at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP)

The league announced previously that it would offer every karate gold medalist a six-figure contract.

Even though Hamedi only received a silver medal, Karate Combat also made him the same offer.

Ganjzadeh is already a contracted fighter with Karate Combat, and so Kovacs says that it is up to the Saudi to accept in order for the fight to happen.

That said, the young Olympian is unlikely to be struggling for money. Saudi Arabia’s sports minister announced on Saturday that Hamedi would be awarded US$1.3 million for his efforts.

The controversy over the match ignited questions about the scoring system in the sport, which debuted in the Olympics this year.

“I love amateur karate - I was a world-level competitor myself - but you don’t find this rule in other amateur combat sports like boxing, wrestling or judo,” said Kovacs.

“I think it’s bad for our sport, which is part of what drove us to create a full-contact professional karate league.

“I think Hamedi was robbed of a gold medal and I don’t think that’s how Ganjzadeh wanted to win either.”

Read more:

Saudi karateka wins Kingdom’s second-ever silver after knocking out opponent

Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded $1.3 mln

Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
Top 10 most dog-friendly cat breeds Top 10 most dog-friendly cat breeds
Pfizer shares hit 20-year record with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear Pfizer shares hit 20-year record with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear
UAE home to world’s most expensive shoes (but it will set you back $23mln) UAE home to world’s most expensive shoes (but it will set you back $23mln)
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More