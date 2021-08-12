SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to feature world’s largest aquarium

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the latest mega attraction slated to open in the United Arab Emirates, will be home to the world’s largest and most expensive marine aquarium.

Earmarked for a 2022 opening, the marine-life park, which will also feature the new Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center, is currently 64 per cent complete.

One complete, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will host a vast marine-life aquarium, containing 25 million liters of water and housing more than 68,000 marine animals, including sharks, schools of fish, manta rays and sea turtles.

A main focal view of the aquarium will present visitors with the “Endless Vista”, a 20 meter tall vertical window across multiple levels revealing aquatic scenes.

Recent major construction milestones include the completion of the primary steel erection and near finalization of the envelope enclosure of the marine-life park. Additionally, the structure’s façade is currently in progress, as well as over 70 percent of the acrylic panels installed across the park.

As part of the marine life park, the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center will act as an advanced knowledge hub focusing on indigenous Gulf and marine life ecosystems.

The facility will be located adjacent to the aquarium and theme park, and will be the first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the UAE. It will integrate with SeaWorld’s ongoing efforts related to research, rescue, conservation, and education.

Accessible to visitors by reservation, the Research and Rescue Center will also demonstrate the work from resident scientists and researchers, enriching guests’ knowledge of aquatic animals, and offering tailored educational learning programs for both local and international schools and touring groups.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, which is undertaking the project, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in developing this next generation marine life park, that is set to feature the world’s largest marine aquarium and the UAE’s first dedicated research center to study and care for animals."

This is another major addition to Yas Island’s existing immersive experiences and attractions, and a testament to achieving our vision of positioning the island as a top global tourism destination for residents and visitors alike.”

Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said hundreds of professionals focused on animal care, rescue and rehabilitation, conservation education, habitat protection, and species research will be based at the attraction.

