.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia intercepts explosive Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

  • Font
Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones
The Yemeni government, backed by Saudi Arabia, has repeatedly expressed its willingness to see an end to the yearslong war. (File photo)

Saudi Arabia intercepts explosive Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition said.

“The Houthi militia deliberately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure. We are dealing with the threats firmly to protect civilians from hostile attacks,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Yemeni government, backed by Saudi Arabia, has repeatedly expressed its willingness to see an end to the yearslong war, which has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in the world.

But the Houthis have refused to engage in ceasefire talks. The Houthis have rejected a meeting with the UN special envoy for Yemen, escalated an offensive on one of the final government strongholds in the north of Yemen and continuously attack Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones and missiles.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Top Content
Syrian shops, home in Ankara attacked after Turkish youth killed Syrian shops, home in Ankara attacked after Turkish youth killed
UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages
Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official
NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions: NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions:
Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan
Russia arrests top hypersonics scientist on charges of treason Russia arrests top hypersonics scientist on charges of treason
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More