Saudi customs foils attempt to smuggle 1.6 million Captagon pills

Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1,600,000 Captagon pills inside the Kingdom via the Jeddah Islamic Port which were found inside a shipment container.

The authority explained that a shipment was received through Jeddah Islamic Port consisting of a truck, and when it was subjected to customs procedures and examined through security checks at the port, that quantity of Captagon pills was found hidden inside the floor of the truck after it was hollowed out in a technical way for the purpose of smuggling.

After the seizure process was completed, coordination was carried out with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control to ensure the future seizure of this quantity inside Saudi Arabia.

“The authority confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over all imports, exports and travelers, and to combat smuggling in all its forms, and stands by its land, sea and air outlets,” the authority said in a statement.

In April, Saudi Arabia issued a ban on fresh produce shipments from Lebanon after what it said was an uptick in drug smuggling from Beirut and a lack of proper security from Lebanese security forces.

Soon after, Gulf countries supported the Saudi move and threatened to follow suit.