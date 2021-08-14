.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off

  • Font
A cat at the Wild Rose Cat clinic that is photographed in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, July 14, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
A cat at the Wild Rose Cat clinic that is photographed in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, July 14, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A woman who was found dead in her apartment in Kuwait was completely unidentifiable after her pet cats chewed off pieces of her face when they could not find any food to eat for days, local media reported on Friday.

A relative had called the police after the woman, who lives alone with her pet cats, had stopped responding to his calls and messages for several days, al-Rai newspaper reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Upon their arrival to her house, the police discovered that the woman had died some days earlier.

Left without food, her cats resorted to chewing on her face to keep themselves from starving, according to a police report seen by al-Rai.

“Detectives and forensic teams went to the site, and upon their arrival and examination, they discovered that cats were living with her in the apartment. [The cats] deliberately disfigured her face after they did not find anything else to feed on, which led to the exposing of her bones,” the newspaper cited a security source as saying.

Her body was sent to the forensics department for investigation into the cause of death.

Read more:

Kuwait court sentences notorious Ramadan murderer to death

Syrian man stabs own mother, traffic policeman to death in Kuwait

Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Top Content
France suspends military cooperation with Ethiopia as Tigray conflict intensifies France suspends military cooperation with Ethiopia as Tigray conflict intensifies
COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official
Taliban takes Afghanistan’s provincial capital of Logar: Officials Taliban takes Afghanistan’s provincial capital of Logar: Officials
Tunisia’s President Kais Saied receives US delegation carrying message from Biden Tunisia’s President Kais Saied receives US delegation carrying message from Biden
Lebanon’s prime minister rejects president’s call for fuel crisis meeting Lebanon’s prime minister rejects president’s call for fuel crisis meeting
Algeria fire tragedy: Sisters found charred hugging mother following village blaze Algeria fire tragedy: Sisters found charred hugging mother following village blaze
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More