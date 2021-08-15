Saudi Arabia evacuates all diplomats, staff from Afghanistan’s Kabul

Saudi Arabia has all evacuated members of its diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, due to the current and unstable conditions in the country, according to Saudi Press Agency SPA.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that all members of the Kingdom’s embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, have been evacuated, and they have arrived home in full health.

Several hundred employees of the US embassy in Kabul have been evacuated from Afghanistan, a US defense official said Sunday, as the Taliban entered the capital.

The international airport in Kabul is still open to commercial flights, the official said on condition of anonymity, as evacuation efforts accelerated.

Germany will begin flying its embassy staff out of Kabul later Sunday, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, adding that the employees were currently all safe at the military section of the airport.

- with AFP

