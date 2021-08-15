.
.
.
.
Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile launched at Najran: SPA

Arab coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks as he displays the debris of a ballistic missile which he says was launched by Yemen's Houthi group towards the capital Riyadh, during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 29, 2020. (Reuters)
Arab coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks as he displays the debris of a ballistic missile which he says was launched by Yemen's Houthi group towards the capital Riyadh, during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen aimed towards the southern city of Najran, according to SPA.

“The hostile Houthi militia continues its attempts to target civilians and civilian objects,” an Arab coalition spokesperson said in a statement tweeted by SPA.

The Kingdom has come under fire from Houthi attacks on a regular basis since an Arab-led coalition backed the internationally-recognized Yemeni government in its civil war against the Houthis.

At least three attempted drone strikes have been intercepted this week alone.
Saudi Arabia put forward a proposal for a ceasefire in March to end the six-year-long conflict, which was rejected by the Houthis.

Yemen’s internationally-recognized government issued a statement at the time welcoming the offer.

With Reuters

