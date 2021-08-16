Abraham Accords: First Israeli baby born in UAE, says diplomat

A diplomat has welcomed the birth of his baby girl, which he says is the first Israeli baby to be born in the United Arab Emirates since the historic Abraham Accords.

Mia Sztulman Starosta Lembert was welcomed into the world on Saturday, with her father, Ilan Sztulman Starosta, Israel’s Consul-General in Dubai, posting the news on social media platform LinkedIn on Sunday.

Welcome to this world, Mia Sztulman Starosta Lembert, our new loved (already!!) daughter. Born yesterday (Saturday) afternoon in the beautiful city of Dubai — United Arab Emirates. The first Israeli baby born in the country since the Abraham Accords. What an honor (sic),” he posted.

The birth came days after the UAE and Israel marked the first anniversary of the historic Abraham Accords.

On August 13, 2020, the United Arab Emirates and Israel announced that they would be establishing relations, this was followed by Bahrain and Israel on September 11, 2020.

Days later, on September 15th, the three countries signed the Abraham Accords Declaration which stated their recognition of “the importance of maintaining and strengthening peace in the Middle East and around the world based on mutual understanding and coexistence, as well as respect for human dignity and freedom, including religious freedom.”

Sztulman said he was “very excited to be in this historic moment” in an interview with local media.

“It’s exciting news as it coincides with one year of the Abraham Accords. We are getting the two nations together in business and strategic interests, and now in real life too. Having a baby born here in a hospital like anybody else is symbolic of the closer relationship the two countries are building.”

