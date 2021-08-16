Qatar says doing utmost to ensure safe passage of diplomats evacuating Afghanistan

Qatar said on Monday it was doing its utmost to help evacuate diplomats and foreign staff in international organizations seeking to leave Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, whose country has been playing a key role in trying to reach a political settlement in Afghanistan, told a news conference in the Jordanian capital that Doha was also seeking a peaceful transition after the withdrawal of US troops.

“There is international concern about the fast pace of developments and Qatar is doing its utmost to bring a peaceful transition, especially after the vacuum that happened,” Al-Thani said.



Qatar, which has good ties with the Taliban, was also working to ensure there would be a complete ceasefire across the country and that stability prevailed, he added.

