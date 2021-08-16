.
Qatar says doing utmost to ensure safe passage of diplomats evacuating Afghanistan

Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani listens to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not pictured) speak while attending a Gulf Cooperation Council summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, US September 28, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Amman

Qatar said on Monday it was doing its utmost to help evacuate diplomats and foreign staff in international organizations seeking to leave Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, whose country has been playing a key role in trying to reach a political settlement in Afghanistan, told a news conference in the Jordanian capital that Doha was also seeking a peaceful transition after the withdrawal of US troops.

“There is international concern about the fast pace of developments and Qatar is doing its utmost to bring a peaceful transition, especially after the vacuum that happened,” Al-Thani said.

Qatar, which has good ties with the Taliban, was also working to ensure there would be a complete ceasefire across the country and that stability prevailed, he added.

