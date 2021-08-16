.
Saudi Arabia addresses Taliban and ‘all Afghan parties’ after Kabul takeover

Saudi Arabia addresses Taliban and ‘all Afghan parties’ after Kabul takeover

Saudi Arabia called on the Taliban and “all Afghan parties” on Monday to preserve lives and property, after the insurgents seized the capital Kabul.

A statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry on Twitter added that the kingdom “stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference,” expressing hope that the situation in the central Asian state stabilizes as soon as possible.

Saudi Arabia evacuates all diplomats, staff from Afghanistan’s Kabul

UAE evacuates diplomats from Afghanistan: Foreign ministry

NATO is helping keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations

