Six men arrested in Saudi Arabia for harassing female tourist: SPA

A policeman wearing a protective face mask blocks the road during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia April 2, 2020. Picture taken April 2, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Crime

AFP, Riyadh

Six men in Saudi Arabia have been arrested for harassing a woman visiting the capital Riyadh, the public prosecutor said on Monday.

“An investigation was opened against six citizens in their twenties concerning an incident in which they gathered around the vehicle of a foreign tourist who they harassed verbally and with gestures,” a public prosecution source told the official SPA news agency.

The six accused, who admitted the offences, had been arrested and were being held in custody amid an investigation that is progressing, the source added.

They now face up to ten years imprisonment over the incident, the source said.

In May 2018 the government criminalized sexual harassment with sentences of up to five years imprisonment in cases without aggravating circumstances along with fines of 300,000 riyals (69,000 euros).

Since 2017, the country has been actively promoting women’s rights, driven by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

