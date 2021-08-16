Two Dubai workers electrocuted while servicing fish pond: Police

Two workers were killed after they were electrocuted whilst carrying out servicing work on a fish pond, Dubai Police have said.

The incident has promoted a warning from police for residents to only hire professionals from legitimate and licensed wiring and engineering companies to carry out maintenance work.

Details about the date of the incident or the age and nationality of the men have not been released.

Maj Mohammad Ali Al Qasim, director of forensic engineering at the force, said the incident happened because of inadequate electrical wiring work provided by an unlicensed company that failed to follow safety requirements.

“Upon receiving the report, an expert investigation team rushed to the scene and the two bodies were transferred to forensic medicine to determine the cause of the death,” he said.

“With further investigation, it appears that the grounding system of the pond’s pump fails to discharge an electric leakage to the ground and rerouted the electrical current into the water while the engine of the pump is still running.

“Because the electric pump was poorly installed and its wires were sealed with a simple duct tape, the two unfortunate maintenance workers were electrocuted.”

