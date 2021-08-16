UAE, Egypt complete ‘Zayed 3’ joint military exercise

The United Arab Emirates and Egypt concluded their joint military exercise entitled “Zayed 3” on August 14, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Sunday.

The multi-day exercise took place in the UAE and saw the participation of Egyptian and Emirati Air Forces, involving both practical training and lectures to enhance the countries’ abilities and cooperation in joint air missions and to better train their forces in air combat strategies.

The exercise also comprised of joint flights which were conducted via the use of multi-purpose fighter aircrafts and several missions which involved defending important locations and attacking enemy targets, according to WAM.

It is part of the UAE’s efforts to enhance its military cooperation with Egypt’s Armed Forces, encouraging the exchange of expertise to boost their capabilities and to be prepared to deal with future threats to the region’s stability and security

