.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE, Egypt complete ‘Zayed 3’ joint military exercise

  • Font
UAE and Egypt conclude 'Zayed 3' military exercise. (WAM)
UAE and Egypt conclude 'Zayed 3' military exercise. (WAM)

UAE, Egypt complete ‘Zayed 3’ joint military exercise

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates and Egypt concluded their joint military exercise entitled “Zayed 3” on August 14, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Sunday.

The multi-day exercise took place in the UAE and saw the participation of Egyptian and Emirati Air Forces, involving both practical training and lectures to enhance the countries’ abilities and cooperation in joint air missions and to better train their forces in air combat strategies.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The exercise also comprised of joint flights which were conducted via the use of multi-purpose fighter aircrafts and several missions which involved defending important locations and attacking enemy targets, according to WAM.

It is part of the UAE’s efforts to enhance its military cooperation with Egypt’s Armed Forces, encouraging the exchange of expertise to boost their capabilities and to be prepared to deal with future threats to the region’s stability and security

Read more:

UAE 24-hour hotline to answer COVID-19 queries, provide mental health support

Two Dubai workers electrocuted while servicing fish pond: Police

Abu Dhabi announces verification process for visitors’ intl vaccine certificates

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health
Top 5 renewable energy systems Top 5 renewable energy systems
Top Content
Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources
Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official
Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, UAE's flydubai suspends services Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, UAE's flydubai suspends services
Muhammed Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut Muhammed Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut
Taliban say they have control of Afghan presidential palace Taliban say they have control of Afghan presidential palace
Explainer: How did the Afghan military collapse so quickly amid Taliban takeover? Explainer: How did the Afghan military collapse so quickly amid Taliban takeover?
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More