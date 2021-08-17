UAE is closely monitoring situation in Afghanistan, stresses need for stability

The United Arab Emirates announced that it is closely following the development in Afghanistan, after the Taliban seized control of the country, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

The UAE stressed the need to urgently achieve stability and security in the country, according to WAM.

Chaos broke out in Afghanistan in recent days as the Taliban swept across the country, taking over Kabul on Sunday, while the US was finalizing its withdrawal of troops, diplomats, and Afghans who worked with the coalition over the last 20 years.

Hundreds of civilians and vulnerable Afghans crowded Kabul airport on Sunday and Monday in an attempt to flee the country as the extremist group gained control, and videos circulating online showed dozens of people clenching onto moving evacuation planes as they took off.

Watch: Afghan citizens trying to flee the country cling on to a US Air Force plane as it takes off from #Kabul airport amid the #Taliban takeover. #Afghanistan https://t.co/2vc7iuFmgj pic.twitter.com/sO0ltaUeqw — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 16, 2021

Flights from Kabul airport – the only exit point out of Afghanistan – were suspended for most of Monday after at least seven people were reportedly killed.

On Tuesday, the head of France’s Armed Forces said that the first French military plane carrying French evacuees from Afghanistan landed overnight in the UAE’s capital city of Abu Dhabi.

France was working on scheduling several other flights to evacuate its citizens out of the country.

