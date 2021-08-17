Yemeni child separated from parasitic twin is ‘stable’: Saudi doctors

A Yemeni child who was successfully separated from her parasitic twin is stable and out of intensive care, according to the team of doctors in Saudi Arabia who performed the operation.

Aisha Ahmed Saeed was born fully developed but with an extended pelvis area and an extra pair of lower extremities.

A team of 25 medical staff including doctors, technicians and nurses at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center took seven hours and 45 minutes to remove Aisha from her conjoined twin last month, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Advisor at the Royal Court, Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, who heads the medical and surgical team of separating Siamese twins, said Aisha is now in a stabilized health condition and has been discharged from the intensive care unit to the pediatric ward.

Dr. Al Rabeeah said that the child has started breastfeeding and interacting with her parents naturally, adding that a lower splint has been placed to stabilize her pelvis to ensure its stability so that the child can move, walk and practice her life in the future.

He also added that Aisha will undergo a minor procedure to close the exit hole in her abdomen and rounds of physiotherapy and rehabilitation in the coming weeks. She may travel back to Yemen with her parents within the next two months, he went on to say.

A parasitic twin occurs when a twin embryo begins to develop in the mother, but ultimately does not separate. This results in a semi-formed twin adjoined to the body of the developed twin.

SPA said Aisha is from Al-Mahra province in war-torn Yemen, where a Saudi-led military coalition is backing the government against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

