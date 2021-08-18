Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed announces long-term golden visas for humanitarian workers

On the eve of the commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day on August 19 (Thursday), the Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister, announced that the UAE would offer Golden Visas to charity and humanitarian aid workers in recognition of their efforts and sacrifices.



The announcement, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM), was made by Sheikh Mohammed to provide long-term residence visas to humanitarian workers.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The World Humanitarian Day is commemorated every year on 19th August to honor the work done by humanitarian workers and remember those who lost their lives working for humanitarian causes.





Sheikh Mohammed said: “On World Humanitarian Day, we pay tribute to the selfless heroes in the UAE, as one of the world’s largest humanitarian hubs, to support charity and aid professionals who have dedicated their lives to improving the welfare of underprivileged.”



“Aid workers are ambassadors of the UAE and role models instilling pride in us all. Giving is embedded in the fabric of Emirati society and culture, and we aspire to be the most vibrant humanitarian destination in the next 50 years,” he added.



“The UAE has always led impactful humanitarian initiatives and empowered those implementing them, and in the year of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, it aspires to become a world leader of humanitarian efforts in the next five decades.”



“Having always paid tribute to hope makers, the UAE extends its commitment to global cooperation to include the humanitarian sector’s pioneers, groups, specialists and workers, so that the UAE can become a second home to these individuals.”



Sheikh Mohammed pointed to the UAE having established Dubai International Humanitarian City (IHC) in 2011 as an example of its efforts to lead humanitarian causes.



The largest humanitarian destination in the world, IHC is a non-profit, independent, humanitarian free zone authority that hosts over 80 members comprising of UN organizations, non-profits and non-government organizations, and commercial companies.



“Not only is the UAE an economic hub, it is also a humanitarian one nowadays,” he concluded.



The theme for this year’s United Nations World Humanitarian Day is “Race for Humanity” and “Supporting the Real Heroes.”



It calls for the international community to support workers in the relief and humanitarian fields by providing them with a safe and supportive environment.

Advertisement

Read more: UAE starts granting golden visas to resident doctors in recognition of their service