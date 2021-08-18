.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Three stranded Emiratis rescued after lost in UAE desert for days

  • Font
The UAE nationals were rescued by the National Search and Rescue center (NSRC), after having been stranded in Al Razeen Desert, in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)
The UAE nationals were rescued by the National Search and Rescue center (NSRC), after having been stranded in Al Razeen Desert, in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)

Three stranded Emiratis rescued after lost in UAE desert for days

Jennufer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Three Emiratis have been rescued by United Arab Emirates search and rescue teams after they got stranded in Abu Dhabi’s desert for two days.

The UAE nationals were reported as being “tired, dehydrated and exhausted” when they were found, state news agency WAM reported.

The trio were rescued by the National Search and Rescue center (NSRC), after having been stranded in Al Razeen Desert, in Abu Dhabi.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Abu Dhabi Police Operations Room had received a report that the three UAE nationals were missing.

An NSRC team located their position and hurried to their rescue before airlifing them to safety to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City “while considering all COVID-19 guidelines”, WAM reported.

Read more:

Man arrested trying to flee the UAE after stabbing two people

Abu Dhabi Police again warn of hefty fine for violators of COVID-19 protocols

Dubai Police rescue family, prevent yacht from colliding

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts
Jewish people across GCC to join together for first selichot gathering in decades Jewish people across GCC to join together for first selichot gathering in decades
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions
Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover
Toyota and the Taliban: How the pickup truck became a terrorist favorite Toyota and the Taliban: How the pickup truck became a terrorist favorite
Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes
US campaign in Afghanistan was doomed from start, says Mikhail Gorbachev US campaign in Afghanistan was doomed from start, says Mikhail Gorbachev
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More