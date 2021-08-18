Three stranded Emiratis rescued after lost in UAE desert for days

Three Emiratis have been rescued by United Arab Emirates search and rescue teams after they got stranded in Abu Dhabi’s desert for two days.

The UAE nationals were reported as being “tired, dehydrated and exhausted” when they were found, state news agency WAM reported.

Advertisement

The trio were rescued by the National Search and Rescue center (NSRC), after having been stranded in Al Razeen Desert, in Abu Dhabi.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Abu Dhabi Police Operations Room had received a report that the three UAE nationals were missing.

An NSRC team located their position and hurried to their rescue before airlifing them to safety to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City “while considering all COVID-19 guidelines”, WAM reported.

Read more:

Man arrested trying to flee the UAE after stabbing two people

Abu Dhabi Police again warn of hefty fine for violators of COVID-19 protocols

Dubai Police rescue family, prevent yacht from colliding