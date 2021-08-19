.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Italian alleged mobster linked to Van Gogh paintings arrested in Dubai: Naples police

  • Font
File photo of museum director Axel Ruger, (right), talks during a presentation of two restored paintings, that were stolen and went missing for 14 years before being recovered in Italy in 2016, by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh. (AP)
File photo of museum director Axel Ruger, (right), talks during a presentation of two restored paintings, that were stolen and went missing for 14 years before being recovered in Italy in 2016, by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh. (AP)

Italian alleged mobster linked to Van Gogh paintings arrested in Dubai: Naples police

The Associated Press, Rome

Published: Updated:

One of Italy’s most wanted men, an alleged top drug trafficker suspected of having bought two stolen Van Gogh paintings on the black market, has been arrested in Dubai, Naples-based police said on Thursday.

Raffaele Imperiale, an alleged kingpin in the Naples-based Camorra organized crime syndicate, was arrested on August 4, said Italy’s state police and financial crimes police corps in a joint statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Imperiale, 46, is being held in the United Arab Emirates while Italy’s justice ministry completes extradition procedures.

Since January 2016, Imperiale has been sought by Italy for international drug trafficking as part of organized crime activity, according to the Italian interior ministry. He was considered one of Italy’s most dangerous and most wanted fugitives.

Imperiale was also wanted for alleged money laundering, police said.

In 2016, two Van Gogh works, stolen in 2002 from an Amsterdam museum, were found stashed in a farmhouse on property owned by Imperiale in the Naples-area town of his birth, Castellamare di Stabia.

“The wealth illicitly accumulated allowed him to buy on the black market two Van Gogh paintings of unquantifiable value,” police said. They referred to the 1882 “View of the Sea at Scheveningen” and a 1884-1885 work "Congregation leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen,’’ which had been stolen from the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Italian financial police found the paintings wrapped in cotton sheets, stuffed into a box and hidden behind a wall in a bathroom. The artworks were discovered as part of a seizure of property from Imperiale and another reputed Camorra drug kingpin.

Police noted that Imperiale earlier this year gave an interview to Naples daily Il Mattino in which he denied any link to the paintings’ theft and claimed he bought the works because he is a passionate lover of art.

His arrest grew out of an investigation coordinated by Naples prosecutors and conducted by Naples-based police and the Financial Police’s organized crime division.

Read more: Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban seizes military biometric devices, may use it to ID US allies in Afghanistan Taliban seizes military biometric devices, may use it to ID US allies in Afghanistan
Afghan female politicians stand their ground against Taliban, refusing to flee Afghan female politicians stand their ground against Taliban, refusing to flee
Top Content
Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors
Video: Pakistan police launch probe into hundreds of men for assaulting woman in park Video: Pakistan police launch probe into hundreds of men for assaulting woman in park
Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports  Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports 
Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride
Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan for first time in 10 years Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan for first time in 10 years
Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani: Don’t judge me if you don’t know full details Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani: Don’t judge me if you don’t know full details
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More