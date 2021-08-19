.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia records 499 COVID-19 cases and ten deaths in 24 hours

This Oct. 27, 2012 file aerial image taken from a helicopter shows the Abraj Al-Bait Tower during the annual Hajj in the Saudi holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has recorded 499 new COVID-19 cases and ten virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

The majority of the new infections were recorded in the capital Riyadh, which saw 145 cases.

Mecca was second on the list with 84 new cases, while Jazan was third with 49.

A total of 8,449 people have now died from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Case numbers have reached 540,743, while 526,436 people have also recovered from the virus.

The Kingdom on Thursday banned gatherings of people from different households in order to spread the curb of the virus.

