Saudi air defenses intercept explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis

Drone aircrafts are put on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office. (File Photo: Reuters)
Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted a booby-trapped drone in Yemeni airspace that was launched towards the Kingdom by the Iran-backed Houthis, according to official news agency SPA.

“We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts,” an Arab Coalition spokesperson said via SPA.

The Kingdom has come under fire from Houthi attacks on a regular basis since an Arab-led coalition backed the internationally-recognized Yemeni government in its civil war against the Houthis.

At least three attempted drone strikes were intercepted in the second week of August.

Saudi Arabia put forward a proposal for a ceasefire in March to end the six-year-long conflict, which was rejected by the Houthis.

Yemen’s internationally-recognized government issued a statement at the time welcoming the offer.

