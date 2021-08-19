Saudi air defenses intercept explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted a booby-trapped drone in Yemeni airspace that was launched towards the Kingdom by the Iran-backed Houthis, according to official news agency SPA.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts,” an Arab Coalition spokesperson said via SPA.

The Kingdom has come under fire from Houthi attacks on a regular basis since an Arab-led coalition backed the internationally-recognized Yemeni government in its civil war against the Houthis.

At least three attempted drone strikes were intercepted in the second week of August.

Saudi Arabia put forward a proposal for a ceasefire in March to end the six-year-long conflict, which was rejected by the Houthis.

Yemen’s internationally-recognized government issued a statement at the time welcoming the offer.

Read more:

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile launched at Najran: SPA

Saudi Arabia intercepts explosive Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia intercepts two explosive Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushait