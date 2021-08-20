.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

  • Font
A medevac flight has arrived at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, carrying victims of a fuel tank blast that killed at least 28 people in northern Lebanon. (Supplied: WAM)
A medevac flight has arrived at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, carrying victims of a fuel tank blast that killed at least 28 people in northern Lebanon. (Supplied: WAM)

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A medevac flight has arrived at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, carrying victims of a fuel tank blast that killed at least 28 people in northern Lebanon.

Heath authorities have started admitting the injured to specialized hospitals in the United Arab Emirates for immediate treatment and rehabilitation programs, state news agency WAM reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Families laid to rest Wednesday victims of the explosion amid anger and sorrow over the crisis-hit country’s latest tragedy.

The explosion on Sunday in Al-Tleil in the Akkar region scorched crowds clamoring for petrol that the army was distributing in light of severe fuel shortages that have paralyzed a country also beset by medicine, gas and bread shortages.

Vehicles burn outside the reported home of the lot owner, where the exploded fuel tank was placed, in the village of Tlel in Lebanon's northern region of Akkar on August 15, 2021. (AFP)
Vehicles burn outside the reported home of the lot owner, where the exploded fuel tank was placed, in the village of Tlel in Lebanon's northern region of Akkar on August 15, 2021. (AFP)

The victims included soldiers and residents who darted to Al-Tleil after midnight to fill gasoline in plastic containers straight from a fuel tank that exploded in circumstances that remain unclear.

The tank was among supplies confiscated by the military, which has lately wrested supplies from alleged fuel hoarders across the country.

The disaster came on top of an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst in modern times and follows an explosion of poorly stored fertilizer at Beirut port last summer that killed more than 200 people and destroyed swathes of the capital.

The Akkar village of Al-Daouseh held funerals for four of its dead, all of whom are from the Shraytih family.

“They died for petrol -- if we had fuel this would have never happened,” said Mouin Shraytih who was burying two sons -- one 16 and the other 20.

“Political leaders and officials should consider what it is like to have two young boys and find them burned and charred in front of your own eyes,” the man in his fifties told AFP at the funeral.

Read more:

Lebanon buries victims of Akkar fuel tank blast

Hariri says Akkar massacre not unlike Beirut port blast, calls for Aoun to resign

Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Afghan female politicians stand their ground against Taliban, refusing to flee Afghan female politicians stand their ground against Taliban, refusing to flee
‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work ‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work
Top Content
Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors
Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace
‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work ‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work
COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta variant: British study COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta variant: British study
On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern
US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More