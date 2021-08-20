Saudi Arabia arrests citizen who insulted Prophet Mohammed’s wife Aisha in video

Saudi Arabia’s police arrested a citizen who insulted the wife of Prophet Mohammed, Aisha, in a video on social media, Riyadh police said on Friday.

“The spokesman for Riyadh police, Major Khaled Al-Kuraidis, stated that someone posted a video clip on social media containing content insulting the Mother of the Believers, Aisha, and offensive towards the Prophet,” state news agency SPA reported.

“Security forces arrested the man who is in his 30s. Initial criminal proceedings have been undertaken against him and he has been referred to the prosecution’s office,” the report added.

Insulting Islamic figures such as the Prophet, His family or His companions is considered a blasphemous act punishable by law in Saudi Arabia.

