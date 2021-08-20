.
Saudi Arabia arrests citizen who insulted Prophet Mohammed’s wife Aisha in video

Saudi police cars are parked and policemen stand guard in front of Al-rajhi mosque in central Riyadh on March 11, 2011 as Saudi Arabia launched a massive security operation in a menacing show of force to deter protesters from a planned Day of Rage to press for democratic reform in the kingdom. AFP PHOTO/FAYEZ NURELDINE FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP
Saudi police cars are parked and policemen stand guard in front of "Al-rajhi mosque" in central Riyadh on March 11, 2011. (File photo: AFP)

Saudi Arabia’s police arrested a citizen who insulted the wife of Prophet Mohammed, Aisha, in a video on social media, Riyadh police said on Friday.

“The spokesman for Riyadh police, Major Khaled Al-Kuraidis, stated that someone posted a video clip on social media containing content insulting the Mother of the Believers, Aisha, and offensive towards the Prophet,” state news agency SPA reported.

“Security forces arrested the man who is in his 30s. Initial criminal proceedings have been undertaken against him and he has been referred to the prosecution’s office,” the report added.

Insulting Islamic figures such as the Prophet, His family or His companions is considered a blasphemous act punishable by law in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars: Insulting prophets only serves extremists

Saudi Arabia condemns Prophet cartoons

Head of Muslim League on Prophet cartoon: We are not against freedoms, only hatred

