.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia to host Asian Champions League final, confirms AFC

  • Font
Al-Hilal team pose for the media after winning the second leg of the AFC Champions League final football match against Urawa Reds in Saitama, near Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP)
Al-Hilal team pose for the media after winning the second leg of the AFC Champions League final football match against Urawa Reds in Saitama, near Tokyo. (File photo: AP)

Saudi Arabia to host Asian Champions League final, confirms AFC

Reuters, Hong Kong

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia will host the final of this year’s Asian Champions League on November 23, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed on Friday.

No venue city has been announced, but the quarter-final and semi-final matches involving teams from the west of Asia -- due to be held on October 16 and 19 respectively -- will also be played in the Gulf state.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Two clubs from Saudi Arabia remain involved in the competition, with former champions Al Hilal due to play Iran’s Esteghlal in the last 16 while Al Nassr will face off against Tractor, also from Iran. Both teams are based in Riyadh.

The AFC has had to alter the format of the competition because of COVID-19 travel restrictions in place in many Asian nations, with games in the knockout rounds played on a single-match basis rather than as home-and-away clashes.

Round of 16 games will be held from September 13 to 15 around the region, with the draw for the quarter-finals to be held on September 17.

The quarter-final and semi-final matches for clubs from the east of the confederation will be hosted in Jeonju in South Korea on October 17 and 20.

Read more: Saudi Arabia’s entertainment chief announces ‘Riyadh Season 2’ activities

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban mounting reprisals despite promising amnesty: Reports Taliban mounting reprisals despite promising amnesty: Reports
Teenage Afghan football player who fell from US plane was ‘kind and patient’ Teenage Afghan football player who fell from US plane was ‘kind and patient’
Top Content
Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors
Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace
‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work ‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work
COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta variant: British study COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta variant: British study
On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern
US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More