UAE, UK hold talks on unfolding situation in Afghanistan

The United Arab Emirate’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed al-Nahyan has held a phone conference with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to discuss the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, state news agency WAM reported Thursday.

It came after the swift takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban militants, as US troops withdrew from the country after nearly 20 years on the ground.

The two top diplomats also reviewed ways of further consolidating the friendship and strategic cooperation ties between the UAE and the UK, WAM reported.

During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s support for the efforts of the international community to achieve security and stability in Afghanistan.

Raab thanked Sheikh Abdullah for the support provided by the UAE to evacuate British citizens as well as the Afghans who helped the Kingdom over the past 20 years.

