Arabic Coalition airstrike kills Iranian expert: Yemen’s Information Minister

Iranian expert Haidar Sirjan and nine other Iran-backed Houthi militants including two colonels have been killed following an airstrike by the Arab Coalition forces on Houthi militia sites in Marib, according to Yemen’s minister of information Moammar al-Eryani.

“This confirms the size and level of Iranian involvement and its destabilizing role in security and stability of Yemen,” al-Eryani added.

Al-Eryani added that Iran has sent hundreds of experts from the Revolutionary Guards to lead on military operations in the field, and it has smuggled various types of weapons, including ballistic missiles and drones, confirming that the nature of the battle as an extension of the Iranian expansionist project in the region.

“Iranian expert Haidar Sirjan used to work in the field of training and rehabilitation, specializing in infantry and mountain infantry, and he is an expert in preparing tactical combat plans and worked as an expert on the fronts of the West Coast until June when was sent to the Marib fronts replacing Lebanese Hezbollah’s Mustafa al-Gharawi who was also killed,” the minister added.

Al-Eryani has called on the international community, the United Nations and the permanent members of the Security Council to issue firm stances regarding Iran’s blatant interference in Yemeni affairs, its role in escalating military operations and undermining efforts to calm and establish peace, and its responsibility for the continued bloodshed, and the exacerbation of the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis.

