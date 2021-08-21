.
Bahrain facilitates evacuation from Afghanistan, allows flights to transit

A picture taken on March 29, 2021 shows the new passenger terminal of Bahrain International Airport, south of the Bahraini capital Manama. (AFP)
Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Bahrain announced that it will be facilitating the evacuation process from Afghanistan by allowing flights to take advantage of the Kingdom's location as a transit point before reaching their final destinations, according to a statement released by Bahrain News Agency BNA.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Kingdom of Bahrain is closely following the current events in Afghanistan, expressing its hope that all Afghan parties will participate in stabilizing the internal situation and protecting civilians under the current circumstances.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain is a committed and active member of the international community and attaches special importance to the consolidation of human solidarity.

