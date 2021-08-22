.
Biden thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan: WAM

A US military helicopter is pictured flying above the US embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. (AFP)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden thanked the United Arab Emirates and its leadership for their support in helping evacuate American diplomats and nationals from Afghanistan in a phone call with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the official WAM reported Sunday.

WAM said the UAE helped evacuate US diplomats and nationals of allied countries and Afghans who hold visas from these countries.

“We highly appreciate the UAE’s humanitarian efforts in facilitating the safe transit of American citizens, embassies’ employees and foreigners who were evacuated from Kabul on their way to a third country,” WAM quoted Biden as saying.

The US president added that this move represents the strong and everlasting partnership between the UAE and the US, according to WAM.

The UAE on Friday agreed to host 5000 Afghan nationals evacuated from Afghanistan on their way to third countries, according to a statement released by WAM.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that, following a request from the US, it would host the Afghans on a temporary basis, after which time they would travel on to other nations.

