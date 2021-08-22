.
OIC pledges to help achieve peace in Afghanistan

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) holds an extraordinary meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, in Saudi Arabia on August 22, 2021. (Twitter/@OIC_OCI)

Reuters

The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) pledged on Sunday to help achieve peace in Afghanistan and said its future leaders must guard against allowing the country to be used as a platform or safe haven for “terrorists.”

The organization urged “the future Afghan leadership” and the international community to work together to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used as a backyard for international militancy.

“Terrorist organizations are not allowed to have a foothold (in Afghanistan),” said a final communique, issued after the Saudi Arabia-based organization held a special meeting called by Riyadh to discuss the situation in the war-torn country.

The statement called on Afghan parties to resolve their differences “peacefully.”

