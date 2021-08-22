OIC pledges to help achieve peace in Afghanistan

The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) pledged on Sunday to help achieve peace in Afghanistan and said its future leaders must guard against allowing the country to be used as a platform or safe haven for “terrorists.”

The organization urged “the future Afghan leadership” and the international community to work together to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used as a backyard for international militancy.

“Terrorist organizations are not allowed to have a foothold (in Afghanistan),” said a final communique, issued after the Saudi Arabia-based organization held a special meeting called by Riyadh to discuss the situation in the war-torn country.

The statement called on Afghan parties to resolve their differences “peacefully.”

