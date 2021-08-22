.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia intercepts explosive Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

  • Font
Drone aircrafts are put on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office. (File Photo: Reuters)

Saudi Arabia intercepts explosive Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercepted an explosive drone that was launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition confirmed on Sunday.

“The Houthi militia continue in their attempts to target civilians. We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and infrastructure from hostile attempts,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Iran-backed group has launched ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones towards Saudi Arabia multiple times in recent months, most of which have been thwarted, according to Saudi authorities.

A day earlier, Iranian expert Haidar Sirjan and nine other Iran-backed Houthi militants, including two colonels, were killed following an airstrike by the Arab Coalition forces on Houthi sites in Marib, according to Yemen’s minister of information Moammar al-Eryani.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19 ‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19
Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban
Top Content
US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport
The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you
Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban
Afghan pop singer Aryana Sayeed confirms she has fled Taliban rule Afghan pop singer Aryana Sayeed confirms she has fled Taliban rule
British Embassy in Beirut withdraws some employees as Lebanon conditions worsen British Embassy in Beirut withdraws some employees as Lebanon conditions worsen
‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19 ‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More