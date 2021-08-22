Two Saudi companies to co-produce Sky Guard drone to enhance defense capabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) and the Prince Sultan Defense Studies and Research Center (PSDSARC) signed an agreement on Thursday to manufacture and produce the ‘Sky Guard’ drone system, according to a statement by the two companies.

PSDSARC describes the Sky Guard as a multi-tasking tactical aircraft capable of carrying out surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The agreement will “further enhance national defense capabilities and enrich the skillsets of highly qualified local personnel,” the statement by AEC read.

According to the agreement, the two companies will manufacture, produce, improve and modernize the Sky Guard Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) system.

“This important milestone in the manufacture of advanced technologies will help to ensure the successful shift from research, tests, and experiments to manufacturing and mass production, as well as the transfer of knowledge through training on locally designed and manufactured products,” Acting Director General of PSDSARC, Sami bin Mohammed al-Alhumaidi, said.

“It also contributes to the integration and unification of efforts to align national strategies in the defense and security sectors, he added.

According to al-Alhumaidi, all local design and manufacturing stages were carried out by the teams at the Prince Sultan Defense Studies and Research Center in Riyadh.

For his part, the CEO of AEC, Ziad bin Houmod al-Musallam, said his company is proud to cooperate with PSDSARC and “work together to enhance the Kingdom’s defense and security capabilities and fulfill the defense-focused programs and initiatives of Vision 2030.”

According to its Vision, Saudi Arabia aims is to localize over 50 percent of military equipment spending by 2030.

“We are confident that our partnership with the Center will prove effective in promoting and supporting the development of the Kingdom’s defense ecosystem, as well as boosting local content,” al-Musallam added.

