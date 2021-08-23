Dubai to host world’s largest space conference in October 

Dubai will host the 72nd edition of the International Astronautical Congress, the world’s largest space conference, in October, the Dubai Media Office announced on Sunday.

The conference, taking place from October 19 to 25, will provide a platform for those interested in the field to network with global space leaders across government, industry, and academia sectors, according to the emirate’s media office.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Organizations will also be able to highlight their capabilities, experience, contributions, and innovations during the conference, the media office said.

The 72nd International Astronautical Congress, the world's largest space conference, will be held in #Dubai in October. It will offer strategic opportunities for participants to connect with people from different sectors. For registration, visit: https://t.co/ffbWkhrM9L pic.twitter.com/kBy3pPMUAP — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 22, 2021

The United Arab Emirates has been a pioneer in the region for astronomy and space sciences, launching the Arab world’s first space exploration mission to Mars.

The Hope Probe was launched on July 19, 2020, and reached Mars on February 9, 2021, making the UAE the fifth nation in the world to enter the Red Planet’s orbit.

The country first established its own space agency in 2014 and sent its first astronauts to the International Space Station in 2019. The UAE currently has plans to send an unmanned spaceship to the moon in 2024.

Read more:

What to see at Expo 2020 Dubai: Flash mobs, singing robots and self-driving cars

‘Hello Dubai!’ US astronaut shares two images of UAE city from space

UAE’s Hope Probe captures crystal-clear image of Mars’ surface