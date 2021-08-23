.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Dubai to host world’s largest space conference in October 

  • Font
Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Dubai to host world’s largest space conference in October

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai will host the 72nd edition of the International Astronautical Congress, the world’s largest space conference, in October, the Dubai Media Office announced on Sunday.

The conference, taking place from October 19 to 25, will provide a platform for those interested in the field to network with global space leaders across government, industry, and academia sectors, according to the emirate’s media office.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Organizations will also be able to highlight their capabilities, experience, contributions, and innovations during the conference, the media office said.

The United Arab Emirates has been a pioneer in the region for astronomy and space sciences, launching the Arab world’s first space exploration mission to Mars.

The Hope Probe was launched on July 19, 2020, and reached Mars on February 9, 2021, making the UAE the fifth nation in the world to enter the Red Planet’s orbit.

The country first established its own space agency in 2014 and sent its first astronauts to the International Space Station in 2019. The UAE currently has plans to send an unmanned spaceship to the moon in 2024.

Read more:

What to see at Expo 2020 Dubai: Flash mobs, singing robots and self-driving cars

‘Hello Dubai!’ US astronaut shares two images of UAE city from space

UAE’s Hope Probe captures crystal-clear image of Mars’ surface

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19 ‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19
Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban
Top Content
Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud
Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley
Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington
Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh
Italian government offering homes for sale near Rome for little over $1 Italian government offering homes for sale near Rome for little over $1
Egypt closes Rafah border with Gaza over Hamas: Reports Egypt closes Rafah border with Gaza over Hamas: Reports
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More